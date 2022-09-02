Vietnam wishes to collaborate with UN in digital transformation: ambassador
Vietnam wishes to collaborate with the UN on digital transformation in both policy formulation and implementation, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the international organisation has stated.
Dang Hoang Giang (R), Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UN, and Amandeep Singh Gill, UN Under-Secretary-General and Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology (Photo: VNA)
At a September 1 meeting with Amandeep Singh Gill, UN Under-Secretary-General and Secretary-General’s Envoy on Technology, the diplomat affirmed that Vietnam is willing to contribute to the UN's policies and strategies in the field, including an initiative on a global digital agreement in the Secretary-General's report on “Our Common Agenda”.
Vietnam can share experiences with other countries and with the UN on ensuring online education during the COVID-19 pandemic to prepare for future crises, he said.
Giang also stressed his willingness to connect the office of the UN Under-Secretary-General with Vietnamese ministries, sectors and IT enterprises in contribution to the UN's digital transformation efforts.
For his part, Singh Gill highly appreciated Vietnam's achievements in IT development and digital transformation in recent years, especially the Government's implementation of a national digital transformation strategy to 2025, with a vision to 2030.
The UN and Vietnam have a lot of potential for cooperation, he said, wishing to strengthen connections with businesses operating in Vietnam’s IT sector./.