Politics US Secretary of State sends greetings to Vietnam on 77th National Day US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, on behalf of the US government, on Sept. 1 (Hanoi time) sent greetings to the Vietnamese government and people on the occasion of Vietnam’s 77th National Day (Sept. 2).

Politics Infographic Historical values of Declaration of Independence On September 2, 1945 at Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, declaring the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam and opening up a new era in the nation’s history.

Politics Vietnam’s 77th National Day marked in Russia The Embassy of Vietnam in Russia on August 31 hosted a ceremony in Moscow to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2022) with more than 800 guests, including many Russian officials and diplomats, and foreign diplomatic corps, in attendance.

Politics Lao ambassadors extend National Day greetings to Vietnamese embassies The Lao ambassadors to Thailand, Australia, and Germany visited the Vietnamese embassies in the three countries on August 31 to offer congratulations on the 77th National Day of Vietnam (September 2).