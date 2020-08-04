Vietnam wishes to enhance cooperation with Tanzania
Newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador to Tanzania Nguyen Nam Tien (L) and Tanzanian President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador to Tanzania Nguyen Nam Tien has suggested the two countries continue supporting each other and coordinate closer at multilateral forums, as well as soon sign cooperation agreements to create legal framework for their bilateral relations.
Tien made the suggestion during his meeting with Tanzanian President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli in Dar es Salaam on August 2 right after he presented his credentials to the host leader.
He also called on the Tanzanian side to create favourable conditions for Halotel, a venture of Vietnam’s military-run telecom service provider Viettel, to effectively operate in the African nation.
The diplomat wished to contribute to further boosting the traditional friendship and collaboration between the two sides through increasing the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially high level.
For his part, President Magufuli highlighted the fruitful development of the bilateral relations, affirming that his country will always support Vietnam.
He called on Vietnamese enterprises to promote cooperation and investment in the country, especially in building cashew processing and fabric production plants.
Earlier, at a ceremony to present the copy of his credentials to Tanzanian Foreign Minister Palamagamba Kabudi , Ambassador Tien expressed his joy at the strengthened friendship and cooperation in politics, trade and people-to-people exchange between the two countries.
He proposed both sides facilitate Halotel’s operation and actively coordinate in perfecting legal framework and expand cooperation in the fields of their strength in the time to come.
Kabudi praised Vietnam for its socio-economic achievements at present, saying that Vietnam has inspired Tanzania to further promote development.
He affirmed Tanzania’s support for Vietnam at the United Nations and other international oganisations.
He also thanked Halotel for creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs for local labourers, saying that it is the only telecom company in Tanzania that has delivered mobile telecommunications coverage in remote and rural areas of the African country./.