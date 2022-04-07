Health COVID-19: New cases on April 5 total 54,995 The number of new COVID-19 cases came to 54,995 in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 4 to 4pm April 5, up 6,280 from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health HCM City to vaccinate children aged 5-12 against COVID-19 by September Ho Chi Minh City is to vaccinate all children aged 5 to 12 against COVID-19 by this September, according to an urgent plan by the municipal People’s Committee on the work.

Health SEA Games 31: Agencies asked to build suitable COVID-19 control plan Medical agencies have been asked to build a specific COVID-19 prevention and control plan corresponding with that of regional countries, in preparation for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).