Politics Remarks by PM Pham Minh Chinh at 7th GMS Summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended and delivered remarks at the 7th Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Summit held virtually on September 9. The following is the full text of his remarks.

Politics GMS holds strategic role in Asia’s international integration and economic growth: PM Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasised the strategic role of the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) in the international integration process and economic growth of Asia while addressing the 7th GMS Summit held virtually on September 9.

Politics Vietnam's Friendship Order posthumously awarded to PCF official Authorised by the President, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Nguyen Toan Thang on September 8 posthumously bestowed a Friendship Order on Jean-Charles Negre, former standing member of the French Communist Party (PCF) Secretariat, for his contributions to France-Vietnam relations.

Politics Vietnam further expands cooperation with EU, Belgium Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao presented a letter of credentials from President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to King of the Belgians Philippe on September 8.