A workshop on the roadmap for building a legal system on the prevention and control of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) proliferation in Vietnam is taking place in both face-to-face and virtual forms on May 10-12.
A workshop on the roadmap for building a legal system on the prevention and control of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) proliferation in Vietnam is taking place in both face-to-face and virtual forms on May 10-12.
The event is jointly organised by the national coordinating agency for the prevention and control of WMD proliferation (also known as standing Office 81) and the Export Control and Related Border Security Assistance (EXBS) programme of the US Department of State.
The workshop, which sees the participation of representatives from Vietnamese ministries and sectors, and experts from the EXBS and the US Department of Energy, is the first in a series of seminars aimed perfecting the legal system in the field.
This workshop demonstrates Vietnam's responsibility in implementing Resolution 1540 on preventing the proliferation of WMD of the UN Security Council in general and in the field of preventing and controlling WMD proliferation in particular, thus contributing to perfecting the country’s legal corridor in this area.
Standing Office 81 and relevant units have orientations and detailed work plans for each period and each year, focusing on international cooperation activities to support Vietnam in perfecting its legal system, improving the ability of forces tasked with managing and performing the prevention and control of WMD proliferation.
Participants to the workshop are updated on international regulations on strategic trade control stipulated in the UN Security Council’s Resolution 1540; international obligations, treaties and mechanisms related to the prevention of strategic goods and WMD proliferation.
They are also discussing and proposing a roadmap for building a legal system on preventing and combating the proliferation of WMD in Vietnam./.
