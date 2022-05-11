Society New chairperson appointed for National Commission for UNESCO Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc has been named the new Chairman of the Vietnam National Commission for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), replacing Dang Hoang Giang.

Videos Vietnam moves up five places in global education rankings Global website US News has released its 2021 global education rankings, with Vietnam placed 59th, up five notches compared to 2020.

Society Media centre for SEA Games 31 opens The Main Press Centre (MPC) and the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) officially opened at the National Convention Centre on May 9.

Society Story-telling contest highlights Vietnam-Laos special friendship A story-telling competition on Vietnam-Laos friendship was launched in Hanoi on May 9, as part of a special communications campaign for the 60th founding anniversary of the nations’ diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962-2022).