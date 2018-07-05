Participants at the conference (Source: VNA)

- Policies for the implementation of the Vietnam Green Growth Urban Development Plan to 2030 were detailed at a conference in Hanoi on July 4.In his speech at the event, Deputy Minister of Construction Phan Thi My Linh said Vietnam considers green growth the key to sustainable development and prosperity.The Government issued the National Green Growth Strategy in 2012, and the National Action Plan on Green Growth for the 2012-2020 period in 2014.These created an important foundation to transform the growth model towards green growth, Linh said.Urban development, with the role as impetus for the nation’s socio-economic growth, is a top priority in the plan, she added.The Ministry of Construction has coordinated with partners to conduct research and surveys, and learned from international experience to priority tasks.Priority actions of the Vietnam Green Growth Urban Development Plan to 2030 focus on adjusting urban planning and urban development programmes in the direction of green growth and climate change adaptation, drawing up plans, mobilizing resources, applying science and technology and investing in green growth urban development.The plan is a commitment of the Government towards achieving the targets of the Green Growth Strategy in terms of urban development, Linh stressed.Twenty-three cities nationwide have been selected to pilot the plan, she said, adding that the model will be expanded to more areas in the future.According to the deputy minister, the ministry issued a circular stipulating green growth urban building indicators related to economy, society, the environment and institutions.By monitoring these indicators, urban areas will identify issues that need to be addressed annually and periodically, thus forming methods for managing and supervising urban development.This is the basis for proposing solutions for green growth urban development to suit the conditions of each urban area, Linh said.Adam Ward from the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) said urban areas are facing many challenges, such as climate change causing urban flooding, traffic congestion and waste management.The building of green infrastructure systems in Vietnam is essential to increase the use of renewable energy, he stressed, adding that the GGGI is working with the Ministry of Construction to develop green urban policies.The GGGI will continue to work with the ministry to enhance the ability of urban areas to access financial resources for infrastructure construction, and building policies related the recycling of waste into renewable energy, he said.Held by the Ministry of Construction’s Department of Urban Development and the GGGI, this is the first conference among three of this kind that will be held Vietnam.It is expected to improve the ability of managers of green growth urban development.During the event, managers, experts, scientists and representatives from enterprises joined discussions to build and manage green growth urban areas, part of efforts to realise Vietnam’s sustainable development goals.-VNA