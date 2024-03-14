Illustrative image (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Chief Representative of UNESCO Vietnam Jonathan Baker said on March 14 that it is crucial for Vietnam, home to many ethnic groups, to ensure equal access to education for minority students.



Speaking at an international conference jointly held by



In terms of gender equality, he said that although Vietnam has gained significant achievements in ensuring – Chief Representative of UNESCO Vietnam Jonathan Baker said on March 14 that it is crucial for Vietnam, home to many ethnic groups, to ensure equal access to education for minority students.Speaking at an international conference jointly held by UNESCO Vietnam and the Vietnam National Institute of Educational Services (VNIES) in Hanoi, Baker said the rich-poor divide and the gap between urban and rural areas should be taken into account in this regard.In terms of gender equality, he said that although Vietnam has gained significant achievements in ensuring equal access to education for both boys and girls, males and females, more work should be done to address the root causes of gender disparity and stereotypes.

The cooperation between UNESCO and the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) and localities revealed the fact that greater efforts are required to ensure that minority girls face no hindrances to schooling, Baker continued.

In his remarks, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc briefed participants on Vietnam’s educational landscape, as well as challenges to the enforcement of policies that aim to ensure equality in education.



The official used this occasion to call on international organisations and experts to further support Vietnamese scientists in building education strategies and plans, and promote cooperation between countries in this sphere./.

