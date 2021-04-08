Society Two detained for anti-State propaganda Hanoi’s police have taken a woman into custody as they investigate allegations of “making, storing, distributing, or disseminating information, documents, and items against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam” under Article 117 of the 2015 Penal Code.

Society Tokyo prosecutors: No 'appeal' for Vietnamese girl murder case Tokyo prosecutors have decided not to ask the supreme court to review a case involving a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl, who was killed in Chiba prefecture in 2017.

Society Civil Aviation Authority plans to implement vaccine passport programme The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has sent a report to the Ministry of Transport on the application of vaccine passports for people entering Vietnam.

Society Vietnam, US see fruitful cooperation in overcoming war aftermaths The Vietnamese Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP) held a ceremony to commemorate 16 victims (nine Vietnamese and seven Americans) of a helicopter accident that happened 20 years ago during activities of searching for US soldiers missing in action in Vietnam.