Vietnam yet to issue specific entry requirements for vaccinated people: Spokesperson
Vietnam has not yet issued specific entry requirements for people who are vaccinated against COVID-19, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on April 8.
As some countries have applied the “vaccine passport”, per request of the Prime Minister, relevant agencies are assessing and proposing suitable measures for this issue, she said.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working with relevant agencies to study the experience of other countries so as to devise appropriate entry and exit policy, towards the dual targets of curbing the spread of the pandemic and bolstering socio-economic development,” Hang noted.
“Vaccine passport” is a certificate granted to people who have received two full doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. In some countries, holders may not stay in quarantine and undergo COVID-19 testing.
Vietnam is working with countries in the approval of the document via QR code, based on either health insurance number or ID card number.
The QR code may also be valid when the vaccinated travel abroad./.