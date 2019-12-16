Vietnam Youth for Peace and Development project launched
The Vietnam Youth for Peace and Development project, funded by the US embassy in Vietnam, was officially launched during a ceremony in Hanoi on December 16, with 52 outstanding youths taking part.
Head of the project’s coordination board Nguyen Thi Kim Chi speaks at the event (Photo: thanhnien.vn)
Miss Vietnam 2016 Do My Linh, second runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2014 Diem Trang and Miss Media Phung Bao Ngoc Van will serve as peace and hope ambassadors of the non-profit project.
Its activities will create a professional environment for young leaders to learn about peace issues as well as relationship between peace and sustainable national development, thus inspiring patriotism among the young generations.
With the three key pillars of youth, peace and sustainable development, the project will help youths seek solutions to social issues, towards achieving peace and sustainability.
Head of the project’s coordination board Nguyen Thi Kim Chi said the project will also provide an insight into 17 sustainable development goals under the United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development 2030.
The project will be carried out from December 2019 to May 2020, featuring a seminar with experts in the field, training sessions on soft skills, and forums for youths to raise their voice, among others.
A set of tools will be built to encourage youths’ participation in the process./.
