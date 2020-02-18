Society Vietnamese university listed in top 10 ASEAN research universities Ton Duc Thang University has become the only representative from Vietnam to be named among the top 10 excellent research universities in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to US Web of Science data.

Society Tay Ninh: Over 18.9 million USD allocated to restore relic sites The southern province of Tay Ninh will splash out more than 440 billion VND (18.9 million USD) to restore local relic sites from 2019-2020 with a vision to 2025.

Society Slow development of resettlement zones blamed for Long Thanh Airport delay Leaders in Dong Nai have criticised the provincial project management board for delays to resettlement zones for people who have to relocate for the construction of Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province.

Society Tra Vinh: nearly 1,000 A/H5N1-infected poultry culled The southern province of Tra Vinh has culled nearly 1,000 poultry after the A/H5N1 avian flu strain was detected in two households in Cau Ke district.