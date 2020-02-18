Vietnam-Australia course on service rifle shooting skills wraps up
At the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A Vietnam – Australia training course on service rifle shooting skills wrapped up in Hanoi on February 18 after 12 days.
During the course, 19 officers were trained in sniper rifle shooting skills and 25 others sharpened their skills in rifles and handguns.
Deputy head of the Department of Politico-Military Training under the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) Maj. Gen Tran Van Ba said the training course contributed to nurturing ties between the two armies, and helped officers of both sides prepare for the Australian Army Skill at Arms Meet (AASAM) 2020. Vietnam joined the event for the first time in 2019.
Australian Defence Minister Linda Reynolds, for her part, also believed that the bonds that the Australian and Vietnamese participants have set up during the course will help promote bilateral defence ties based on shared vision and mutual respect, and the two armies will hold more effective activities to contribute to Vietnam – Australia strategic partnership in the future./.
