Culture - Sports Huong Pagoda – a unique spiritual destination of the north The annual pilgrimage festival to Huong Pagoda, a great religious site as well as a scenic complex, some 65km to the west of downtown Hanoi, has officially opened after closing due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese photographer wins prestigious international award A photo capturing a farmer surrounded by drying fish by Vietnamese photographer Khanh Phan has won the travel category of the Sony World Photography Awards.

Culture - Sports Tomb of royal concubine restored A project to renovate the tomb of a 17th-century royal concubine has begun in Duy Xuyen district, the central province of Quang Nam.