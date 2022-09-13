Politics Infographic CPV’s leadership a decisive factor in victory in August Revolution in 1945 The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has properly devised the platform and the revolutionary path for the country. In different periods, depending on the situation, the Party adjusted its policies, guidelines, and tasks in a timely manner while remaining consistent in terms of revolutionary goals and methods.

Politics Infographic National great unity - source of the victory in the August Revolution in 1945 The 6th conference of the Party Central Committee in 1939 and the 8th conference in 1941 gave priority to the task of overthrowing the imperialists and puppet government, achieving national liberation, and establishing a democratic republic government.

Politics Infographic Significance of Vietnam being elected to UNESCO intangible cultural heritage committee Vietnam was elected to the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage for the 2022-2026 term, with 120 votes - the highest among elected countries - during the ninth session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the Convention 2003, held in Paris on July 6, 2022.

Politics Infographic (interactive) FDI attraction tops 14 billion USD in six months Vietnam reached more than 14 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first six months of 2022, announced the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).