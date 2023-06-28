Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Ottawa (VNA) – A delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and Consul General of Vietnam in Vancouver Nguyen Quang Trung on June 27 organised the Vietnam - Canada Business Forum which attracted more than 100 participants.

The event is one of the activities within the framework of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Canada, and aims to strengthen the relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Vancouver, and between the city and British Columbia.

Vice Chairman of the committee Vo Van Hoan said that economic, trade, and investment relations between Ho Chi Minh City and Canada have strongly developed but yet to commensurate with its potential, especially in the context as Vietnam and Canada are members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

He called on Canadian investors to pay attention to the areas that the city is prioritising such as supporting industry, high technology, ecological industrial parks, green energy, health care, and education.

British Columbia province's Minister of State for Trade Jagrup Brar spoke highly of the dynamism of Vietnam's economy and the role of Ho Chi Minh City.

Participants discussed market connections for businesses, measures for trade promotion, especially for aquaculture products, furniture, the supply chain for Canadian restaurants, and tourism./.