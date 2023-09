Politics Infographic Vietnam - Bulgaria traditional friendship relations The official visit to Bulgaria by Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue from September 23-26 aims to further strengthen the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries in general and cooperation between the two parliaments in particular.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Bangladesh traditional friendship Since Vietnam - Bangladesh diplomatic relations were established on February 2, 1973, bilateral ties have been consolidated and continually grown.

Society Infographic 78 years of Vietnam News Agency: Proud milestones During its 78 years of development (Sept. 15, 1945 - 2023), the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has performed its function as a national news agency providing updated news on all social aspects in Vietnam and the world for domestic and foreign media.

Politics Infographic Nine global conferences of young parliamentarians The 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, to be hosted by the Vietnamese National Assembly from September 14-17, is expected to promote the role of young parliamentarians in the implementation of sustainable development goals (SDGs).