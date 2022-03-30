Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (right) presents a gift to Cuban Consul General in HCM City Ariadne Feo Labrada. (Photo: www.hcmcpv.org.vn)

HCM City (VNA) – Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen has said the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba have been constantly fostered and developed over the past 60 years.



At a reception for Cuba Consul General in HCM City Ariadne Feo Labrada on March 29, Nen said the two peoples have always stood shoulder to shoulder, overcoming all difficulties and challenges together, adding that the Vietnam – Cuba ties are considered a model of a strong and reliable relationship.



The official said he is pleased to see the development of cooperation between the two sides in many fields and believed that with her experience, the Cuban diplomat will act as a bridge, contributing to promoting the cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba in general, Ho Chi Minh City and Cuba in particular, in the fields where Cuba has advantages such as medicine and biotechnology.



He also thanked the Government of Cuba and its people for supporting the administration and people of the city during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



For her part, Labrada affirmed that she always has great affection for Vietnam, considering it as her second homeland.

Cuba is ready to support Vietnam in developing the medical sector and transferring medical-biological technology, she said.



Labrada took the occasion to thank the Vietnamese Government and its people for assistance in response to COVID-19./.