Society International Women’s Day marked in Geneva The Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva held a gathering on March 8 on the occasion of the 1981st anniversary of the Hai Ba Trung Uprising and the 111th anniversary of International Women’s Day.

Society HCM City to focus on major, urgent transport projects Ho Chi Minh City will focus investment on major and urgent transportation projects facilitating regional connectivity, heard a working session of the municipal People’s Committee's working group on the 2021 plan of the municipal Department of Transport on March 8.

Society Kien Giang sets aside over 750 million USD for building new-style rural areas The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang aims to have all of its 116 communes fulfil the criteria in the national target programme on building new-style rural areas in the 2021-25 period, with funding estimated at some 17.4 trillion VND (751.47 million USD).