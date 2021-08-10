Vietnamese, Algerian parties bolster relationship
Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh (second from left) and Secretary General of Algeria’s National Liberation Front Abou El Fadl Baadji (C) pose for a photo (Photo: VNA)Algiers (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh visited and had a working session on August 9 with Secretary General of Algeria’s National Liberation Front (FLN) Abou El Fadl Baadji, who affirmed his priority is given to enhancing the relationship between FLN and the Communist Party of Vietnam.
Ambassador Vinh reiterated the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Algeria in general and the two parties in particular, and congratulated the FLN on the positive results in the legislative elections on June 12. He expressed his belief that Algeria will continue to develop, prosper and promote its role in the region and the world.
He informed the host of the outcomes of the 13th National Congress of the CPV and exchanged views to promote cooperation between the two parties in the coming time.
Secretary General Baadji spoke highly of the time-honoured friendship between Algeria and Vietnam.
He expressed his delight at the success of the 13th National Congress of the Vietnamese party and affirmed that he kept a close watch on the congress’s working agenda.
Baadji affirmed that in the current difficult and challenging context, the FLN will try to maintain its key role to carry out the task of building a new and prosperous Algeria. This is also a premise for the party to continue to promote its relations with other parties, including the CPV, he added.
On this occasion, the Vietnamese diplomat also showed his wish to continue receiving the participation and response of the FLN in activities of Vietnam in general and his embassy in particular in the coming time.
The FLN Secretary General expressed his willingness to coordinate with the embassy to carry out activities to strengthen the traditional friendship between the two parties and the two countries./.