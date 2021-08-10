Politics PM’s remarks at UNSC high-level open debate on enhancing maritime security Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivered the remarks at the UNSC High-level Open Debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation” which was held virtually on August 9.

Politics Vietnam, Laos seek to beef up trade, industry and justice ties Vietnamese officials met in Vientiane on August 9 with their Lao counterparts to discuss ways to step up bilateral cooperation in industry, trade and justice as they were accompanying President Nguyen Xuan Phuc in his ongoing official visit to Laos.

Politics PM: Maritime security issue needs global solution Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh raised proposals to effectively tackle challenges to maritime security while addressing the high-level open debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation” of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), held virtually on August 9.