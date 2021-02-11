Nh Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Pham Vinh Quang (Source: VNA)



Jakarta (VNA) - Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Pham Vinh Quang on February 10 held a consular visit in the form of teleconference and delivered Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to Vietnamese fishermen who are being kept in a Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Pham Vinh Quang on February 10 held a consular visit in the form of teleconference and delivered Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to Vietnamese fishermen who are being kept in a detention centre in Tanjungpinang.

Earlier, the Vietnamese Embassy also made virtual pre-Tet meetings to Vietnamese fishermen detained in Ranai and Pontianak centres.



Ambassador Quang informed the fishermen that he had worked with Indonesian authorities and asked the detention centres to allow them to buy necessary things and celebrate the Vietnamese traditional festival ensuring pandemic prevention regulations.



The fishermen thanked the Vietnamese Embassy and wished that the Government will coordinate with the Indonesian authorities to organise repatriation flights for them to return to the home country.

Last December, Quang had a virtual working session with leaders of Tanjung Pinang detention centre on December 16 to discuss the situation of Vietnamese fishermen detained there.



Quang thanked officers at the detention centre for their cooperation with the Embassy of Vietnam in Indonesia in recent years and asked them to help improve living conditions for the fishermen.



He proposed the centre to provide the fishermen with more healthy and hygienic meals and space for exercising activities along with timely health care and face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19./.