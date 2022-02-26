Croatian President Zoran Milanović (L) and Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary and Croatia Nguyen Thi Bich Thao (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary and Croatia Nguyen Thi Bich Thao presented her letter of credentials to Croatian President Zoran Milanović at a ceremony in Zagreb capital of Croatia on February 24, during which she promised to do utmost to help further promote the traditional friendship between the two countries.



At the event on February 24, Croatian President Zoran Milanović highly valued the traditional friendship between Croatia and Vietnam, saying that although geographical distance, the two countries share many similarities and thus there is great potential for them to expand their cooperation in the coming time.



President Zoran said he wishes the two countries will arrange many regular working programmes, and pledged to create favourable conditions for the Ambassador to successfully fulfil her duty during the tenure in the country.



For her part, the Vietnamese diplomat agreed with President Zoran’s opinion that the there is much room for the two countries to promote cooperation, and pledged to fulfill her tasks, thus contributing to strengthening the Vietnam - Croatia traditional friendship.



On the same day, the Vietnamese diplomat had a working session with Neven Pelicarić, Advisor to the President of Croatia for Foreign and European Policy; and Ivana Živković, Assistant Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia.



The two sides agreed to work for the early resumption of delegation exchange at all levels, as well as to strengthen connection between Vietnamese and Croatian businesses in order to further step up the bilateral cooperation after the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the fields of economy, commerce, processing industry, information and communication technology, logistics, and tourism.



Neven said his country attaches great importance to strengthening the traditional friendship with Vietnam. He informed the ambassador that Croatia is expected to join the Schengen free movement area at the end of 2022, thus creating favourable conditions for businesses and people of the two countries to travel, exchange, and cooperate.



Ambassador Thao took the occasion to thank the Croatian leaders, government and people for activities to support the Vietnamese government and people in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic./.