Politics Top legislator works with Law Building Research Institute National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh had a meeting with leaders of the Law Building Research Institute in Hanoi on July 29 to gather their ideas on the implementation of the NA's law and ordinance building programme for 2023 and the adjustments to the programme in 2022 as well as a number of bills that will be debated at the NA's fourth session.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 29 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 29.

Politics Lawmakers discuss amendment of resolutions on city, administrative unit classification Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue presided over a meeting on July 29 to discuss the amendment of two resolutions on the classification of cities and administrative units.