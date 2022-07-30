Vietnamese Ambassador visits Cuba’s locality to strengthen friendship
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung on July 29 paid a working visit to the western province of Pinar del Río, attending a series of activities that promoted the countries’ special friendship.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung (L) and Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Yamilé Ramos Cordero at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open a photo exhibition of Vietnam nowadays(Photo: VNA)Havana (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung on July 29 paid a working visit to the western province of Pinar del Río, attending a series of activities that promoted the countries’ special friendship.
At a meeting with Yamilé Ramos Cordero, First Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Tung underlined the special nature of the Vietnam-Cuba solidarity as well as their leaders’ determination to promote relations in all fields.
He also highlighted the Cuban province's potential in hosting projects with capital from Vietnamese enterprises, especially in the agricultural sector.
With an area of nearly 8,900 square kilometres and a population of more than 570,000, Pinar del Río is renowned as the largest producer of cigars with the highest quality. It also has strengths in tourism, agriculture and mining.
As part of his trip, Tung attended a seminar on Vietnamese revolution and challenges to socialism in Asia, which gathered more than 200 participants. The Vietnamese diplomat also joined Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Yamilé Ramos Cordero at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open a photo exhibition of Vietnam nowadays.
Talking to the local reporters after the ceremony, Tung stressed that Vietnam and Cuba have established cooperation mechanisms and exchange channels to beef up relations in all fields.
In addition to the current cooperation in rice cultivation, he believed that Pinar del Río has potential for joint projects with Vietnamese partners in other agricultural fields such as beef, poultry, and citrus fruit production.
On the occasion, Pinar del Río screened a documentary film and kicked off a photo exhibition about the local medical expert Elena Fernández Castro, who witnessed the fiercest period of Vietnam's resistance war against the US for national salvation before she died of illness on July 27, 1972 in Hanoi at the age of 46./.