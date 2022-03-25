Some antiques on display at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh (VNA) – An exhibition featuring objects and antiques related to Dong Son Culture and various dynasties in Vietnamese history is being organised at Trang An Antique Association Headquarters.



Themed “Ninh Binh- Thousand years of civilisation”, the exhibition is co-organised by Ninh Binh province’s Department of Culture and Sports and Trang An-Ninh Binh Antique Association as one activity to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the re-establishment of Ninh Binh province (April 1, 1992 - April 1, 2022).



The highlighted objects include collections of bronze coins dating back from the 10th to 20th centuries, items of the Dinh-Early Le, Ly-Tran and Later Le-Nguyen dynasties. There are also ancient objects originating in China and Japan.



This cultural event aims to introduce the valuable collections by local collectives and individuals to the public, and create chances for collectors to share their passion and exchange experience. At the same time, it hopes to enhance the locals’ awareness and responsibilities of preserving and promoting the values of such precious objects.



The exhibition will last until April 1./.