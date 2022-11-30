Vietnamese artisan breathes new soul into Bodhi leaves
Through the skilled hands of artisan Nguyen Duc Bang and a 24k gold plating process, delicate Bodhi leaves are blown into life to become timeless works of art.
The gilded Bodhi leaves radiate a sparkling metallic lustre, illuminating the human mind to consider things thoroughly. (Photo: VNA)
The gilded Bodhi leaf is special because all of its veins remain original, as fragile as transparent silk threads. (Photo: VNA)
Under Buddhist philosophy, gilded Bodhi leaves give off a sparkling metallic lustre that helps enlighten the human mind. (Photo: VNA)
The Bodhi leaves are shaped like a heart, representing the love and compassion of the Buddha for all people. (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Duc Bang is the first and only artisan to plate 24k gold on Bodhi leaves. He also decorates various images to enhance their artistic value. (Photo: VNA)