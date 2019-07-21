The new Chairman and Executive Board in the 2019-2021 tenure make debut at a ceremony on July 20 in Nakhon Phanom province. (Photo: VNA)



– The Association of Vietnamese People in Thailand has contributed to bringing together the Vietnamese community living in Thailand, and tightening friendship between the two countries.The association presented its new Chairman and Executive Board in the 2019-2021 tenure at a ceremony on July 20 in Nakhon Phanom province where many Vietnamese people are living.Speaking at the event, its new Chairman Trinh Cao Son affirmed that in his position he will work with other members of the executive board to fulfil their tasks and contribute more to nurturing the bilateral relations.Governor of Nakhon Phanom province Siam Sirimongkol showed his hope that the new Chairman and executive board will serve as a bridge connecting Thailand and Vietnam, as well as between Nakhon Phanom and Vietnamese localities.-VNA