Videos Water wheels - A cultural feature of the Thai people For many years, Thai ethnic minority people in mountainous districts of Thanh Hoa province have maintained traditional waterwheels left by their ancestors on both sides of streams and rivers.

Culture - Sports HCM City hosts first river festival A river festival opened on August 4 in Ho Chi Minh City for the first time, with a series of cultural and entertainment activities related to the city’s waterways for locals and tourists.

Culture - Sports Hanoi a muse for Uruguayan economist Martín Rama, a Uruguayan economist who won the Bui Xuan Phai award for love of Hanoi in 2014 has again expressed his affection for Vietnam’s capital with a second book, entitled “For the love of Hanoi”.

Culture - Sports Seminar boosts cultural exchange between Vietnam, Americas A seminar on boosting cultural exchange between Vietnam and the Americas was held in Hanoi on August 4 by the Vietnam Institute of American Studies under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences.