Vietnamese, Australian scholars discuss 40-year renewal in Vietnam
The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the Australian Embassy in Vietnam jointly held a roundtable themed “Vietnam: 40 years of Doi Moi and 2045 vision” in Hanoi on March 21 to serve the building of a report summarising the implementation of the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) scheme in Vietnam so far.
More than 200 Vietnamese and Australian experts and scholars at the event analysised the 40-year implementation of the scheme and gave recommendations on policy for the country’s growth, contributing to realising Vietnam’s development goal until 2045.
Participants focused their discussion on major trends in the world, the reform of the public administration, measures to overcome the middle-income trap, the reform of financial sector, and urbanisation and sustainable development.
Addressing the event, Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member, HCMA Director, and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, underlined that the event aims to gather ideas from experts and scientists who provide objective perspectives based on scientific evidence supporting the summarisation and evaluation of the socio-economic development results that Vietnam has achieved over the nearly 40 years of renewal, helping draw lessons for stronger developments in the new period.
He said he hopes participants will point out limitations, weakness, and shortcomings in particular areas, especially hinderances to the development of Vietnam, while sharing experience applicable to Vietnam and seeking feasible solutions to deal with difficulties and challenges facing Vietnam during the renewal, integration, and development process.
Thang also hailed scientific research cooperation between Vietnam and Australia, showing the strong political trust and commitments in sharing knowledge between the two countries.
Australian Ambassador Andrew Goledzinowski expressed his impression at efforts of 40 Australian and Vietnamese businesses in conducting researches in the field.
Australia is working to support Vietnam realise the 20245 vision, he said, stressing that the relationship between the two countries is now closer than ever, enabling them to continue partnering in areas of shared interest on the foundation of mutual trust as stated in the joint statement on the upgrade of the Australia-Vietnam relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership./.