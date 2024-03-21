Politics Speaker of Finnish Parliament to visit Vietnam Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho will pay an official visit to Vietnam from March 24-26.

Politics Vice State President now Acting President Mme. Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Vice State President, assumes the position of Acting President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam from March 21, 2024, until the National Assembly elects a new President, an announcement of the National Assembly (NA)’s Standing Committee read.

Politics Vo Van Thuong relieved from Presidency, position of NA deputy The National Assembly (NA) on March 21 morning adopted a resolution relieving Vo Van Thuong from the Presidency of Vietnam and the position of NA deputy.

Politics Vietnam pledges to continue contributing to UNESCO’s common affairs Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc attended the 219th session of the UNESCO’s Executive Board in Paris on March 18 and 19, during which the Vietnamese representative affirmed that Vietnam always highly evaluates multilateral cooperation and UNESCO’s role, and pledges to continue to make active and positive contributions to the organisation’s common affairs.