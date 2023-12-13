Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – November was the second consecutive month that the auto market went sideways, reported the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) on December 12.



During the month, 27,953 vehicles were sold, nearly the same as the previous month and marking a 23% decrease year on year.



Of them, there were 22,451 passenger cars, showing a 14% increase; 5,318 commercial vehicles, down 5% and 184 special-use vehicles, up 30% month on month.



While the sales of domestically assembled vehicles reached 18,092 units, that of imported completely built-up achieved 9,861; both increasing by 10% compared to the previous month.



As of the late November, VAMA's member units sold 263,249 vehicles of all kinds, down 29% annually, with the sales of passenger cars, commercial and special-use vehicles down 31%, 16% and 57%, respectively.



Besides VAMA member units, the Vietnamese auto market also includes other automakers such as Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Subaru, Volkswagen, and Volvo, but they do not disclose business results.



Meanwhile, the Thanh Cong Group (TC Group) announced its sales of 7,980 units in November, and 56,606 in the Jan – November period.



Based on the sales reports from VAMA and TC Group, 35,933 units were sold in November, lifting the total sales in the first 11 months to 319,855./.