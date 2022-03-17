Vietnamese beauty among top 13 of Miss World 2021
Do Thi Ha from Vietnam was the first contestant qualifying for top 13 of the Miss World 2021 Grand Final which was held in Puerto Rico on March 17 morning (Vietnam time).
The Vietnamese beauty in a navy blue dress by designer Do Long during the Top Model competition. (Photo courtesy of Do Thi Ha)Hanoi (VNA) - Do Thi Ha from Vietnam was the first contestant qualifying for top 13 of the Miss World 2021 Grand Final which was held in Puerto Rico on March 17 morning (Vietnam time).
She won the Digital Media Challenge with the largest amount of votes from viewers.
Ha, 20, was born in Thanh Hoa province and is a student of the Hanoi National Economics University. She was crowned Miss Vietnam in 2020.
Karolina Bielawska from Poland, born in 1999, seized the coveted Miss World title this year.
Shree Saini from the US was named the runner-up and Olivia Yacé from Cote D'ivoire clinched the third place.
The Grand Final of the 70th Miss World saw the participation of 40 contestants./.