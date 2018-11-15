Minister of Defence Ngo Xuan Lich (R) welcomes his Belarusian counterpart Ravkov Andrei Alekseevich in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Minister of Defence Ngo Xuan Lich held talks with his Belarusian counterpart Ravkov Andrei Alekseevich in Hanoi on November 15, discussing bilateral defence and military technical cooperation.The two officials agreed to maintain delegation exchanges at all levels and boost collaboration in potential fields that suit both sides’ capacity and needs, such as experience exchange, human resources training, communications, military science, and sport exchange.Concluding their meeting, on behalf of the two defence ministries, the ministers signed an agreement on cooperation in military science and a delegation exchange plan for 2019.The Belarusian guest is leading a delegation for an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Minister Ngo Xuan Lich from November 14 to 17.As scheduled, the delegation will lay wreaths to pay respect to late President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnamese martyrs, pay a courtesy call to Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, and visit the Military Zone 7’s High Command. They will also tour a number of cultural and historical sites.-VNA