Vietnamese bodybuilders top Asian championship
Vietnam have won three gold medals at the 55th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Bui Dac Phi Vu of Vietnam (centre) takes gold in the men's 55kg category. (Photo: nld.com.vn)
They achieved their target, matching what they accomplished in 2022, on the first day of the competition, which showcased the most impressive bodybuilders from Asia.
Bui Dac Phi Vu overcame Suresh Duwal of the hosts and Azri Win Asmat Sefri from Malaysia to secure his title in the men's 55kg category.
His teammate Tran Thi Thanh Tam triumphed in the women's fitness physique up to 165cm and Nguyen Thi Kim Cuong championed the women's fitness physique above 165cm.
The Vietnamese team also secured one silver and three bronzes in other categories.
The championship runs from 4-6 September with the participation of 236 athletes from 17 countries and territories. They compete in 45 categories, organised by the Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, under the auspices of the Nepal Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation.
The first day witnessed the completion of 15 events for senior and junior athletes. In the subsequent days, competitors will participate in the men's events with weights ranging from 75kg to over-100kg; women's 55kg and over-55kg; men's fitness physique, women's model physique; sport physique and athletic physique./.