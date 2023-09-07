Videos Fashion show tells stories about Da Lat An art and fashion show has been held in the central highlands’ city of Da Lat to celebrate its 130th anniversary, enthralling the audience with tales of the city’s rich culture and history.

Culture - Sports Japan Philharmonic Orchestra to play free concerts in central Vietnam The Japan Philharmonic Orchestra (JPO) Five is playing free community concerts in three beautiful cities of Dang Nang, Hue and Hoi An during a central Vietnam tour on September 5-9, marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese football body, LaLiga cooperate to develop Vietnamese football The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and LaLiga - the largest football ecosystem in the world - on September 6 signed a cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be valid until June 2026.

Culture - Sports Thanh Tuyen Festival to be held in Tuyen Quang in late September Coming to Tuyen Quang on this occasion, visitors can not only immerse themselves in a bustling atmosphere of drumbeat, music with traditional folk dances performed by young men and women in traditional costumes but also choose from the many unique local tourism gifts.