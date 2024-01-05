Business Manpower training crucial for foreign investment attraction As foreign-invested businesses always need high-quality human resources to apply new technologies, training skilled manpower is believed to help Vietnam attract more foreign investment.

Business Many start-ups integrate sustainable development goals into operations Up to 85% of Vietnamese businesses under a survey reported they have fully or partially integrated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into their operations.

Business Thailand’s Kasikornbank to expand operation in Vietnam Kasikornbank (KBank), Thailand’s second-largest lender by total assets, is focusing on expanding its international banking business this year in Vietnam and Indonesia, given the two ASEAN economies’ high growth potential.