Business UKVFTA stimulates growth in Vietnam’s export-oriented industries The UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) has had a significant impact on Vietnam’s export-oriented industries, driving growth and opening up new opportunities for both countries, experts have said.

Business Work on Long Thanh, Tan Son Nhat airport terminals to begin on August 26 Construction of a passenger terminal at the Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai southern province and the third terminal (T3) of the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to start on August 26 at a total cost of over 45 trillion VND (1.89 billion USD).

Business US extends enquiries into imported Vietnamese wooden cabinets The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has decided to extend the deadline for issuing investigation determinations about wooden cabinets imported from Vietnam that have suspected components built in China, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV).

Business KRX-developed stock trading system to operate at year-end The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE ) is exerting every effort to put a trading system developed by the Korea Exchange (KRX) into operation at the end of 2023, said HoSE Acting Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Viet Ha.