Society Vietnamese agencies commemorate late leaders of Laos A delegation of Vietnam’s representative agencies in Laos paid tribute to late Lao Presidents Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong in Vientiane on December 12 on the occasion of the 48th National Day of Laos (December 2) and the 103rd birth anniversary of Kaysone Phomvihane (December 13).

Society Southern localities work hard on fighting IUU fishing Nguyen Van Tho, Chairman of the People's Committee of southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, chaired a meeting on December 11 with representatives of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and related departments and sectors to discuss solutions to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.