Vietnamese, Cambodian PMs talk to FTU students
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and visiting Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet on December 12 had a conversation with lecturers and students of the Foreign Trade University (FTU), one of the high-quality human resources training centre of Vietnam which has trained many Cambodian students.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet visit the Foreign Trade University in Hanoi on December 12 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and visiting Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet on December 12 had a conversation with lecturers and students of the Foreign Trade University (FTU), one of the high-quality human resources training centre of Vietnam which has trained many Cambodian students.
Chinh highlighted the close attachment, solidarity and cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples, and expressed his hope that the youth of Vietnam and Cambodia will always remember the sacrifice by generations of Vietnamese and Cambodians for independence and freedom of each country as well as the friendship and solidarity between the two nations.
He underlined that ties between Vietnam and Cambodia are growing strongly, with two-way trade reaching 10.57 billion USD in 2022, making Vietnam the third largest trade partner of Cambodia.
Defence-security has been one of the key pillar in the bilateral relations, while culture, sports, tourism, health care, people-to-people and locality-to-locality cooperation have been expanded, he noted.
Particularly, bilateral partnership in education-training has been promoted, with 3,000 Cambodian students studying in Vietnam, acting as an important bridge for the Vietnam-Cambodia friendship, said the PM, hailing the education sectors of the two countries and the FTU in particular for showing strong performance in the field.
PM Chinh said that human resources are one of the key factors for the reinforcement of the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting with lecturers and students of the Foreign Trade University in Hanoi on December 12 (Photo: VNA)He said he hopes the FTU will continue to provide human resources to State agencies and businesses serving foreign economic activities, including economic, trade and investment collaboration with Cambodia, while creating optimal conditions for students from Cambodia.
The Government will provide best conditions for universities to promote their role in innovation and supplying high quality human resources for international cooperation, including collaboration with Cambodia, stated the PM. He said he hopes Vietnamese and Cambodian students will support each other in life and study, contributing to promoting the friendship between the two nations.
For his part, PM Hun Manet emphsised the close ties among Cambodia, Vietnam, and Laos, including education and training partnership.
He said that Cambodia switched to the market economy in 1993 and is focusing on comprehensively reforming its socio-economy towards the goal of becoming an upper-middle-income country in 2030 and a high-income one in 2050.
The Cambodian Government is concentrating on five priorities, including human resources training, he said.
Noting that trade and investment between the two countries have been expanded, especially after the two sides improve infrastructure connections, he underlined the need to further foster the connectivity between the two economies. The two sides should promote border trade and collaborate with each other to boost border economy, while encouraging and creating favourable conditions for the two business communities to seek partnership, he added.
PM Hun Manet reminded Cambodian and Vietnamese students to be deeply aware of the special significance of maintaining and promoting the friendship and long-standing friendship and solidarity between Cambodia and Vietnam./.