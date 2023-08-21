Business Digital border gate in Lao Cai put into operation The management board of Lao Cai Economic Zone launched a digital feature at the Kim Thanh International Border Gate No. 2 in the northern province of Lao Cai on August 21, with an aim to reduce time and costs related to customs clearance for exports-imports through this border gate.

Business Commercial banks continue to cut deposit interest rates Commercial banks have persistently reduced deposit interest rates, resulting in rates for many terms now standing at just above 6% per annum.

Business Thai group eyes investment projects in Thanh Hoa Thailand’s Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited wants to explore investment projects in the fields of renewable energy, liquified natural gas and technical infrastructure in central Thanh Hoa province.

Business Petrol prices continue to rise Petrol prices continued to increase from 3pm on August 21 in the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.