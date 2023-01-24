Society Hoang Sa exhibition centre affirms national sovereignty Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos have always been sacred integral parts of Vietnam, as the country has historical evidence and a fully legal basis to affirm its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa in accordance with international law.

Society Unique architecture makes centuries-old pagoda special Keo Pagoda, built in 1632 in the Le Dynasty, is one of the oldest in Vietnam where ancient architecture has been preserved.

Society New Year celebrations in Switzerland, Czech Republic The Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland held a programme celebrating the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival on January 22, the first day of Tet, with overseas Vietnamese, students and trainees taking part.

Society Overseas Vietnamese across continents celebrate traditional New Year Overseas Vietnamese people in Japan, Israel, Slovakia, and Czech Republic have celebrated the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival in a warm atmosphere in line with Vietnamese traditions.