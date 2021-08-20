Young Vietnamese players are competing at the 2021 FIDE Online Cadets & Youth Rapid World Cup and seven of them have already advanced to the final round (Photo courtesy of the organisers)

Young Vietnamese players are competing at the 2021 FIDE Online Cadets & Youth Rapid World Cup and seven of them have already advanced to the final round of the tournament.Players must compete at the qualifying round in age categories. Top 10 players of each category will qualify for the final stage slated for August 26-31.Vietnam's An Dinh Minh in male’s under-14 group (Open 14), Nguyen Linh Dan (Girls 14), Nguyen Quang Minh (Open 10) and Bach Ngoc Thuy Duong and Pham Tran Gia Thu (Girls 18) have earned their berths in the last stage.Dinh Nho Kiet (Open 12) and Nguyen Hong Nhung (Girls 16) have also qualified.Other Vietnamese players still have chances to advance to the final stage as the qualifiers will run until August 20.Final games of each category will take place online on August 31.As many as 35 chess Vietnamese players signed up for this year’s tournament which is jointly organised by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and the Georgia Chess Federation./.