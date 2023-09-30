Society Vietnam-Russia friendship association elects leadership for new tenure The Vietnam – Russia Friendship Association held the fourth national congress on September 30 to outline operation directions and elect its leadership in the 2023-2028 tenure.

Society Biggest festival of Caodaism attracts tens of thousands of visitors Tens of thousands of visitors and local residents joined Cao Dai followers at the “Hoi Yen Dieu Tri Cung”, the biggest festival of the Cao Dai sect, in the southern province of Tay Ninh on September 29 night.

Society PM issues instruction on overcoming aftermath of traffic accident in Dong Nai Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued instructions to relevant ministries, agencies and localities to promptly overcome the aftermath of a serious traffic accident that killed four in the southern province of Dong Nai on September 30 early morning.

Society Can Tho seeks cooperation with French partners A delegation of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho made a trip to France from September 25-29 to enhance cooperation with French partners and attend the Nice Climate Summit 2023 at the invitation of the Nice authorities.