Vietnamese children promote traditional culture in Switzerland
Bern (VNA) – Students at Binh Minh School, the first Vietnamese-language school in Switzerland, have introduced Vietnamese traditional costumes and culture to their Swiss friends during a parade in Zurich.
The parade was part of the annual festival launched by Zurich to bid farewell to winter, which was suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ngoc Dung Moser, Principal of Binh Minh School, told the Vietnam News Agency that it saw the participation of 39 children of the school aged from 5 to 13.
Established in 2017, Binh Minh School has been opened for children of the Vietnamese origin in Zurich and its adjacent areas every Saturday morning.
Apart from Vietnamese language teaching, the school has organised traditional festivals and community activities to help Vietnamese children understand more about their root.
The principal, who is also General Secretary of the Vietnamese Association in Switzerland and member of the executive board of the Switzerland-Vietnam Friendship Association, said the two associations have coordinated to support Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin and bombs and mines, lepers and underprivileged children.
The association has also raised funds to assist flood victims, island residents as well as the COVID-19 pandemic fight at home, she added./.