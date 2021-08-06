Vietnamese, Chilean Parties beef up cooperation
The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Communist Party of Chile exchanged information and experience in different spheres at an online workshop on August 6.
Head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung briefed the Chilean side on the outcome of the 13th National Party Congress and the country’s development targets by 2030 with a vision towards 2045.
He affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, and the diversification and multilateralisation of foreign relations.
At the workshop (Photo: VNA)
The CPV always wishes to boost and deepen the solidarity and traditional friendship with the Communist Party of Chile as well as other political Parties in the country, Trung said.
Claudio de Negri, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Chile and head of the committee’s Commission for External Relations, expressed his hope that under the sound leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnamese people will successfully implement the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress.
The Communist Party of Chile, progressive forces and people in the Latin American country always attach importance and wish to enhance the traditional friendship and cooperation with the Vietnamese Party and people, he said.
The two sides shared experience in Party building, democracy practice, socio-economic development and international integration, and proposed specific measures to foster their ties in the time to come./.