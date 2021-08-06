Politics Webinar looks back on 45-year-old Vietnam-Thailand relations A webinar titled “The 45th Anniversary of Vietnam-Thailand Relations: Taking Stock and Moving Forward” was organised on August 6 on the occasion of the anniversary.

Politics Vietnam, China’s border provinces intensify cooperation in illegal migration control Border provinces of Vietnam and China on August 5 agreed to further step up cooperation in verifying and returning illegal migrants during their talks held at Quang Ninh’s Mong Cai International Border Gate.

Politics NA plays important role in realising SDGs: official Head of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha had an online meeting with United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjabana on August 5 to discuss measures to bolster cooperation in implementing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Vietnam.

Politics Ministry of Public Security's cooperation with Thai agencies produces practical results: official The Ministry of Public Security's ties with Thai agencies like the Royal Thai Police, National Security Council, and Ministry of Justice have been sustained and consolidated, bringing about practical outcomes, said Minister To Lam while receiving the new Thai Ambassador to Vietnam, Nikorndej Blankura in Hanoi on August 5.