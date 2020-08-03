At Tan Thanh border post (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Many Vietnamese and Chinese have been arrested for illegally entering Vietnam in recent days.



On August 3, border guards of Tan Thanh post, the northern mountainous province of Lang Son, arrested 10 men and 15 women at border markers in Tan Thanh commune, Van Lang district. They were later sent to the provincial Military Command for medical quarantine in line with regulations.



Police in Thanh Thuy district, the northern midland province of Phu Tho, also decided to impose administrative fines on two local men for crossing national border without immigration procedures in line with regulations.



In the southern province of Tay Ninh, authorities caught one Vietnamese and seven Chinese in Ben Cau district on August 2 night. They were also tested and quarantined later.



Earlier on July 30, three Vietnamese and eight Chinese were also arrested in Ben Cau district./.