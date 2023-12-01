Business Initiatives proposed to develop sustainable financial policies The Vietnam Finance Forum 2023 themed “Financial Policies to Overcome Challenges towards Sustainable Development” was held in Quy Nhon city, the central province of Binh Dinh, on November 30.

Business Transactions worth from 400 million VND must be reported to state bank from Dec 1 Transactions with a value of 400 million VND (16,520 USD) or more must be reported to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) from December 1, according to a new decision issued by the Prime Minister.

Business HCM City lures over 3 billion USD in FDI in 11 months Ho Chi Minh City attracted more than 3 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 11 months of 2023, down 12.9% year-on-year, the city’s Statistics Office has announced.

Business Investor of 5.82-trillion-VND Quang Tri airport named The Quang Tri People's Committee has recently issued a decision approving the selection of the investor for a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) airport construction project worth over 5.82 trillion VND (239.408 million USD).