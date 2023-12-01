Vietnamese, Chinese firms seal 21 deals across sectors
Vietnamese firms and their Chinese peers inked 21 agreements and economic contracts in agro-forestry-fishery import and export, trade, logistics, and high-tech agriculture at a November 30 business networking forum held in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh.
Vietnamese firms and their Chinese peers sign 21 agreements and economic contracts at a November 30 business networking forum held in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese firms and their Chinese peers inked 21 agreements and economic contracts in agro-forestry-fishery import and export, trade, logistics, and high-tech agriculture at a November 30 business networking forum held in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh.
The forum took place as part of the ongoing 15th Vietnam-China tourism and trade fair in Mong Cai city. It was held to enable managers, policy planners, and businesses from both countries to exchange information, identify difficulties and challenges, and propose measures to promote their trade of agro- forestry-fishery products.
Opening the forum, Le Thanh Hoa, Deputy Director of the Department of Quality, Processing, and Market Development under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, stated that China is the largest export market for Vietnam’s agro- forestry-fishery goods, especially farm produce, fruit, and seafood.
However, these products have yet to deeply penetrate the domestic Chinese market and connect with large corporations, modern distribution channels, online sales networks, and large supermarkets in China.
Fu Zhenghua, deputy head of the municipal Party Committee office of China’s Fangchenggang port city, said both sides need to actively implement standardised management of imported and exported goods and promote their linkage of standards related to quality, packaging, labeling, food safety, and source traceability. Efforts should be made to add more products such as frozen seafood, jellyfish, pharmaceuticals, and traditional medicines to their trading list./.