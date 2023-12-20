Business Lending rate forecast to be cut by 1-1.5pp in 2024 There will be little room for further reduction in deposit interest rates in 2024 as they have dropped deeply to pre-COVID-19 levels, while the lending interest rate can still be lowered by 1-1.5 percentage points next year, Vietcombank Securities (VCBS) forecast.

Business EVN proposes purchasing wind power from Laos Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has submitted a document to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) regarding the proposal to import wind power from Laos to Quang Tri province.

Business Vietnam’s trade surplus surges to record high Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of 26 billion USD in 2023, nearly tripling the figure last year and the highest on record, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang said at a teleconference held in Hanoi on December 20.

Business Domestic gold prices hit new record high Domestic gold prices kept skyrocketing on December 20 morning to pass the historic high, reaching 75.4 million VND (nearly 3,100 USD) per tael (1.2 ounces).