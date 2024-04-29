At the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Lao Cai (VNA) – More than 150 representatives from domestic tourism businesses and firms from China’s Yunnan province and Laos’ Vientiane city have shared experience and proposed measures to boost cooperation at a conference held in Sa Pa resort town, the northern province of Lao Cai.



The April 27 tourism promotion conference aimed to connect businesses and discuss measures to develop tours and tourism routes that link Lao Cai provinve in general, Sa Pa in particular, with localities in the southwestern region of China and other tourist cities in Southeast Asian countries.



At the conference, delegations from Vientiane city, Yunnan province’s Private Enterprise Association, Kunming city, Pingbian district, Hekou district and the Lao Cai Provincial Tourism Association shared experiences, discussed difficulties, obstacles, and policies to develop tourism. They also established cooperative relationships, and proposed solutions to promote tourism development in the localities.



They agreed that in the coming time, localities should pay due attention to supporting tourism businesses with mechanisms and policies so that tourism promotion will be more substantive and effective for a common and prosperous community.



In 2023, nearly 300,000 Chinese tourists entered Lao Cai via Lao Cai International Border Gate, accounting for 54% of the total number of international visitors to the province.



The number of Vietnamese tourists to Laos in 2023 rose 33%, making Vietnam the second largest foreign tourist source of Laos.



In the first quarter of 2024, about 800,000 Vietnamese tourists travelled to China via Lao Cai border gate and about 120,000 Chinese people entered Vietnam via the gate./.