Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and his spouse, President Vo Van Thuong and his spose host a reception to welcome Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and his spouse in Hanoi on December 12, 2023. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong have exchanged messages of congratulations with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 74th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (January 18, 1950 - 2024).

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh exchanged messages of greetings with Chinese Premier Li Qiang while National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue exchanged congratulatory messages with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji.

On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also exchanged congratulations with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi./.