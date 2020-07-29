Vietnamese, Chinese Party officials hold phone talks
Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan and head of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Song Tao held phone talks on July 29.
Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese official expressed his sympathies to the Chinese Party, Government and people over the serious human and property losses in many Chinese localities caused by the recent heavy rains and floods.
Regarding the relations between the two parties, Quan said the two sides are maintaining positive development momentum. In the context of COVID-19, both have applied flexible and creative measures to consolidate and promote the bilateral relations.
Besides the positive results, there are some obstacles in the bilateral relations, especially the complicated developments at sea over the past time, Quan said.
He called on the two countries to implement the common perceptions reached by their Party leaders as well as address disputes via peaceful means in line with international law.
For his part, the Chinese official thanked the Vietnamese Party, Government and people for supporting the Chinese counterparts in addressing consequences caused by the recent floods.
He spoke highly of Vietnam’s achievements in the fight against COVID-19 and maintaining socio-economic stability.
The Chinese Party, Government and people attach great importance to the traditional relationship of neighbourliness and friendship and the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with Vietnam, he said, expressing hopes to continue working with the country to promote exchanges and cooperation in all realms.
The two sides agreed that due to the impact of COVID-19, a number of bilateral exchanges through the Party channel could not be held as scheduled. However, they have promptly applied flexible forms of exchanges such as phone talks between leaders and implementation of activities to further deepen the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of their diplomatic ties.
The two sides also discussed in depth important issues in the bilateral relationship, proposed practical measures to deepen ties between the two countries and parties as well as the develop the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in a healthy, stable and long-term manner.
They affirmed to continue coordinating with the international community to push back the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to the maintenance of peace, stability and development in the region and beyond./.
