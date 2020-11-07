Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 320 Vietnamese citizens in Germany and the Netherlands were brought home safely aboard a Vietnam Airlines flight on November 6 and 7 thanks to the collaboration between authorities of Vietnam and the two European countries.

The passengers include children under 18, the elderly, people with underlying conditions and those in extremely disadvantaged circumstances.

Amidst difficulties due to COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnamese officials at representative agencies in the two countries worked with local authorities to give guidelines and assist the citizens to process necessary procedures for the flight at Frankfurt Airport in Germany and Amsterdam Airport in the Netherlands.

In-flight safety and preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic were rigorously enforced to protect the passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the disease.

All passengers and crew members received medical check-ups and were sent to quarantine in line with regulations upon arrival at Can Tho Airport in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.

The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will continue to be conducted in line with citizens’ wishes, the development of the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine capacity in Vietnam./.