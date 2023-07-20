Politics US Treasury Secretary's visit reinforces economic links with Vietnam: spokeswoman US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen visited Vietnam from July 18 to 20 during which the two countries discussed measures for further promoting economic ties and post-pandemic recovery.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh hosts welcome ceremony for Malaysian counterpart Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse welcomed Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse, who are paying an official visit to Vietnam, at a ceremony held in Hanoi on July 20.

Politics Vietnam, Malaysia eye stronger strategic partnership Malaysia attaches importance to and desires to develop a strategic partnership with Vietnam, Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Senator Zambry Abdul Kadir stated.

Politics Vietnamese Ambassador presents credentials to Japanese Emperor Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu presented President Vo Van Thuong's credentials to Japanese Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo on July 20.