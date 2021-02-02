A check point in Naypyidaw, Myanmar (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Foreign Ministry has directed the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar to keep a close watch on the situation in the host country, while keeping close contacts with local agencies, regularly updating on local information and staying ready to roll out measures to protect Vietnamese citizens if necessary.



The embassy has contacted the Vietnamese community in the country to update on their situation, and to remind them to maintain normal operations.



Vietnamese citizens in Myanmar are warned to avoid travelling far from the areas where they live as well as stay away from gatherings, and pay attention to protecting their own security and safety, especially during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays.



In case of needing help, citizens can contact the embassy via its citizen protection hotline at ( 95)96.6088.8998, or email at baohocongdan123@gmail.com, or the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s hotline at ( 84)981.848.484 ./.