Society HCM City: more students wear helmets, but few helmets meet standards Schools in Ho Chi Minh City recorded higher rates of student wearing helmets on the road in the 2019 – 2020 period, however, the number of standard helmets remained low, a survey said.

Society Outstanding ethnic minority students honoured Some 122 outstanding students from ethnic minority groups in 47 localities were honoured at a ceremony in Hanoi on December 29.

Society Workers in industrial zones face dual challenges amid pandemic Workers, especially in industrial zones, are encountering dual challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic: keeping their job in uncertain times while continuing to demand that their rights and entitlements remain protected, the deputy head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Vietnam said.

Society Noi Bai airport’s upgraded runway ready for operation The upgrade of runway 1B at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi will be put into operation by 0:00 on December 31 to meet the peak travel demand for the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.