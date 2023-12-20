Vietnamese college contributes to personnel training in Laos, Cambodia
Thai Nguyen College in the northern province of the same name has been presented with the Friendship Order of Laos, and Cambodia’s Royal Order of Sahametrei-Tepidin in recognition of its contributions to human resources development of the two neighbouring countries.
A ceremony is held on December 20 to receive the honour and celebrate the 45th anniversary of the educational institution (December 20, 1978-2023). (Photo: VNA)
A ceremony was held on December 20 to receive the honour and celebrate the 45th anniversary of the educational institution (December 20, 1978-2023), with the attendance of representatives from the Lao and Cambodian embassies in Vietnam.
In his remarks, Permanent Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Hoang Son commended the college’s contributions to people-to-people diplomacy of the province and the country, as well as the solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and the two neighbours.
The official asked the college to continue developing a contingent of high-quality lecturers and pay more attention to Lao and Cambodian students, and suggested it give heed to such majors as technology, services, creative design, electronics, mechanics and automation, and optimise digital transformation and scientific-technological achievements in teaching.
The college has so far provided training for nearly 1,800 Lao and Cambodian students who have contributed to socioeconomic development of the countries, and promoting their solidarity and friendship./.