Standing Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the Central Enterprises Bloc Pham Tan Cong (R) presents a gift to PCC General Secretary Jaime Caycedo (Photo courtesy of the CPV delegation)

– A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) paid a working visit to Colombia from July 29 to August 1 at the invitation of the Colombian Communist Party (PCC).During the trip, the delegation, led by Standing Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the Central Enterprises Bloc Pham Tan Cong, met with PCC General Secretary Jaime Caycedo and held talks with Politburo member and Secretary in charge of foreign relations of the PCC’s Central Committee Gloria Ines Ramirez.They also had working sessions with Secretary General of the Patriotic Union of Colombia (UP) Gabriel Becerra Yanez and Deputy Foreign Minister Luz Stella Jara.At the meetings, Cong briefed the local officials about Vietnam’s situation, including the achievements of reforms initiated and led by the CPV over the last more than 30 years. He highlighted the country’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance and multilateralism and diversification of foreign relations for peace, cooperation and development.He also emphasised the CPV’s policy of effectively expanding and developing relations with political parties in countries around the world, thereby creating the political foundation for state-level connections and setting up orientations for Vietnam’s bilateral ties with other nations.Caycedo expressed his special sentiment towards Vietnam, as well as his admiration for late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh, the country’s struggle for national independence and its reform successes.He described the CPV delegation’s visit as support for and illustration of solidarity with the communists, the left-wing and progressive movement, and the peace process in Colombia.The visit helped intensify the traditional friendship between the two communist parties and people of Colombia and Vietnam, he added.During the trip, the CPV delegation had working sessions with the PCC Committee of Bogota capital city, the Voz newspaper – the official organ of the PCC, and some other agencies of the PCC.The Vietnamese guests also met with PCC cadres and members, along with representatives of some left-wing and progressive parties and the social movement of Colombia, to inform them about Vietnam’s situation and reform achievements.-VNA